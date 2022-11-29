Stephen Tsai: Wife of coach Riley Wallace treated all like family members

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Joan Wallace was the best woman most people did not know.

She was a Basketball Wife, but not the VH1 version.

For four decades, she supported her husband Riley Wallace’s career as college basketball coach, most notably with the University of Hawaii, while maintaining her roles as educator, parent and grandparent.

As a coach, Riley was a fighter — for his players, for the construction of an on-campus arena that was tethered with red tape, for an athletic program that hungered for money and respect.

Joan was the cornerwoman who offered wisdom in a soft Louisiana accent; kindness toward friends, foes and strangers; and patience with a man who sometimes tossed green jackets to emphasize his displeasure with referees’ judgments. “Oh, Riley …” was her calming advice.

In recent years, the Rainbow Warrior basketball program has lost important supporters — Sandy Portnoy, Domelynne Nash, Jane Sheriff and Bobbie Omoto. Joan Wallace, who died on Sunday morning after lengthy medical issues, was an integral — and unheralded — member of the behind-the-scenes network.

She was an LA woman, growing up humbly in Monroe, La., where faith and an attitude of gratitude were family creeds.

In 1987, Riley returned to UH as head coach, inheriting an incomplete roster. During that 4-25 season, Wallace filled out the roster with walk-ons, two volleyball players and a football player. Wide receiver Chris Roscoe had the parting shot when he hammered a dunk, then returned to the football Warriors the next day.

Point guard David Hallums, who at the time was best known for his football background, said the players felt like they were adopted. Riley took that as a compliment. “My two children are adopted, and Joan and I love them,” Riley had said.

And Joan treated the players as family. Their Hawaii Kai house was a gathering place for the team during the holidays.

Before study halls and the Nagatani Academic Center, there was Joan tutoring players and guiding them in preparations for tests and essays.

The Wallaces paid for tuitions for eight relatives.

They also were year-long Secret Santas for friends in need. Riley had a buddy who was forced to relocate to the mainland because of Hawaii’s high cost of living. The Wallaces served as host to a farewell party. Riley and Joan created a money tree as a farewell gift.

Joan had opportunities to teach at private schools. But she felt she could have more impact working at Jarrett Middle School in Palolo.

One of her students was Russell, the eldest of five siblings. Joan had learned that Russell was homeless after his parents’ drug addiction led to the family’s eviction from their public-housing unit in Palolo. Believing that her responsibilities to her students did not end with the final bell, Joan invited Russell and his brother Rod, also a Jarrett student, to live at the Wallaces’ home.

Riley and Joan paid for the boys’ school, food and living expenses. The Wallaces eventually paid for an apartment for Russell’s family. The hanai sons were invited on family trips.

Russell died several years ago, but Rod is regarded as part of the Wallace family. Candace, Rod’s wife, said Joan helped save the brothers’ lives, providing them with an enriching childhood and lifelong friendship.

Joan Wallace was a light in the shadows.