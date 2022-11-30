comscore Letter: Auwe to Stanford team for skipping anthems
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Auwe to Stanford team for skipping anthems

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

My wife and I have been University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball season ticket holders for five years. We enjoy the level of play and sportsmanship, win or lose, especially by our proud Wahine. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Strict guardrails for guns in public

Scroll Up