Letter: Auwe to Stanford team for skipping anthems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife and I have been University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball season ticket holders for five years. We enjoy the level of play and sportsmanship, win or lose, especially by our proud Wahine. Read more

My wife and I have been University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball season ticket holders for five years. We enjoy the level of play and sportsmanship, win or lose, especially by our proud Wahine.

This past Sunday in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, No. 2-ranked Stanford left the court to their locker room before the singing of the national anthem and Hawaii Pono‘i. I thought we as a nation were over this type of behavior. What message are they sending to the young fans who were in the crowd?

I suppose when you are the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, you have certain entitlements. They could have come out during Hawaii Pono‘i but chose not to.

May I suggest that whoever selects the teams to play in our tournaments not ever invite Stanford back. Be respectful of our nation, and the state of Hawaii. Go ’Bows!

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter