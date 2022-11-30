Letter: Photo choices make light of Ukrainians’ plight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was an extremely poor decision for the Star-Advertiser to include the picture in the paper of Russians enjoying themselves ice skating while their country is doing its best to destroy Ukraine and its people (“Chilling in Red Square,” Nov. 29). It was made even worse by the contrast with the heartbreaking photo of the poor Ukrainian man collecting wood to try and survive the destruction the Russians have rained down upon his country (“Ukraine awaits more strikes on power plants,” Nov. 29).

Showcasing Russians having fun while their country commits war crimes is incredibly disrespectful to the victims of those crimes.

Michael Richards

Kaneohe

