Letter: Profound lessons in film about Ma‘i Ho‘oka‘awale

Auwe! Wray Jose failed to acknowledge the illegal overthrow of the monarchy and misses the crucial point of Ma‘i Ho‘oka‘awale, “The Separating Sickness” (“Movie distorts history of leprosy in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 15).

Ko‘olau knew the disabling intractable course of leprosy and requested Pi‘ilani accompany him to Kalaupapa. The provisional government granted his request, but then reneged. This brought on the conflict. Ko‘olau would not break his marriage vows.

Two elements central to Hawaiian culture are missing in Jose’s demagogic remarks: mana and kokua. At the conclusion of the film, Pi‘ilani affectionately and lovingly cares for the mana in the iwi of Kaleimanu and Ko‘olau. She also fulfills her oath to be their kokua in an intimate bond as mother and wife, caring for both “in sickness and in health” till death do we part.

William Wordsworth once wrote there are “Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears.” In that profound final scene, Wordsworth would have wept.

Ben Young, M.D.

Kailua

