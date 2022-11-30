Letter: Sportsmanship essential lesson for young athletes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We long have appreciated sports for developing sportsmanship in our young people. Their most important lessons, in how to win and how to lose gracefully, deserve an important place in our lives. Last week there were some new lows in sportsmanship, from the Maui Invitational basketball tournament to high school girls’ basketball.

Opportunities were missed to show the most important lessons sports has to offer. Players, coaches, officials and parents had a chance to demonstrate grace under pressure but missed the opportunity.

Our future leaders are watching and learning.

Paula Ress

Kailua

