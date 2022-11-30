Editorial | Letters Letter: Sportsmanship essential lesson for young athletes Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! We long have appreciated sports for developing sportsmanship in our young people. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. We long have appreciated sports for developing sportsmanship in our young people. Their most important lessons, in how to win and how to lose gracefully, deserve an important place in our lives. Last week there were some new lows in sportsmanship, from the Maui Invitational basketball tournament to high school girls’ basketball. Opportunities were missed to show the most important lessons sports has to offer. Players, coaches, officials and parents had a chance to demonstrate grace under pressure but missed the opportunity. Our future leaders are watching and learning. Paula Ress Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Strict guardrails for guns in public