What’s the price of convenience? If it’s paying city bills such as car registration via those handy kiosks or online, it’s 2.35% on top of the actual bill amount.

That credit/debit card service fee goes to the financial institution processing the payment — a fee that, up until Nov. 16, had been absorbed by the city to the tune of $1 million-plus a year.

To avoid paying the online fee, just go old-school: Mail in that bill (just 60 cents) or pay in person at a satellite city hall.