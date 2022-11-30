comscore Editorial: Only hard options for Oahu landfill
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Only hard options for Oahu landfill

  • Today
  • Updated 7:39 p.m.

Like Oahu’s trash problem, the city’s conundrum over where to locate a new landfill just keeps growing — and the weight of environmental, legal and political considerations is becoming harder to bear. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Strict guardrails for guns in public

Scroll Up