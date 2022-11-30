comscore Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading
Hawaii News

Bill on gun-free areas on Oahu passes first reading

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>Despite our gun laws … all violent crime has increased at least 300% over the last six decades. These laws, these proposals, don’t do what you purport them to do.”</strong> <strong>Lee Shannon</strong> <em>Shown testifying against Bill 57</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Despite our gun laws … all violent crime has increased at least 300% over the last six decades. These laws, these proposals, don’t do what you purport them to do.”

    Lee Shannon

    Shown testifying against Bill 57

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Police Chief Joe Logan listened in the gallery as the City Council heard testimony on Bill 57.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police Chief Joe Logan listened in the gallery as the City Council heard testimony on Bill 57.

The first reading of a city bill detailing where firearms cannot be carried on Oahu drew opposition Tuesday from those who believe there should be no restrictions for law-abiding firearm owners who want to carry a gun in public. Read more

Previous Story
Board adopts emergency plan for Oahu water shortages

Scroll Up