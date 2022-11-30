comscore Kai Kahele facing new ethics allegations
Hawaii News

Kai Kahele facing new ethics allegations

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Kai Kahele

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kai Kahele

Former U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele has been cleared of one congressional ethics allegation but faces another for allegedly posting hundreds of inappropriate social media posts while unsuccessfully running to become Hawaii’s next governor. Read more

