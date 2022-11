Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70 has announced the following changes to the firm’s C-suite level leaders:

>> Francis Oda, D. Arch., FAIA, is transitioning from his position of chairman and is now emeritus at G70. Oda is a founding member of Group 70 International Inc. He will continue to work on a variety of projects in Tahiti, Bora Bora and Mauritius.

>> Norman G.Y. Hong, FAIA, will transition from chief executive officer to chairman. Hong has served on numerous boards and commissions including the Hawaii State Licensing Board, the Design Advisory Committee for the City and County of Honolulu, president of the Hawaii Society of the American Institute of Architects and chairman of the Board of Elders at Kaimuki Christian Church.

>> Lindi Miki, AIA, will be the new chief executive officer, the first female CEO in the firm’s 50-plus-year history. Her projects include 1 Hotel Hanalei, The Westin Maui Resort &Spa and Kaanapali.

