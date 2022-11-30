comscore Edmonds gets first taste of NCAAs after 3 seasons at MSU
Sports

Edmonds gets first taste of NCAAs after 3 seasons at MSU

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISR.COM Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow waved to supporters on her way to the team bus. UH departed Tuesday to prepare for its NCAA Tournament match Friday against LSU at Stanford, Calif.

    Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow waved to supporters on her way to the team bus. UH departed Tuesday to prepare for its NCAA Tournament match Friday against LSU at Stanford, Calif.

  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISR.COM Wahine defensive specialist Talia Edmonds took a selfie on her way to the team bus as UH departed Tuesday to prepare for its NCAA Tournament match Friday against LSU at Stanford, Calif.

    Wahine defensive specialist Talia Edmonds took a selfie on her way to the team bus as UH departed Tuesday to prepare for its NCAA Tournament match Friday against LSU at Stanford, Calif.

Before boarding a bus to begin the journey to her first NCAA Tournament, Talia Edmonds recalled a conversation with her new teammates prior to her University of Hawaii debut. Read more

