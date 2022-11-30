comscore Saige advice! Transferring to Texas proves to be wise move for ‘Iolani alum
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Saige advice! Transferring to Texas proves to be wise move for ‘Iolani alum

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • COURTESY: TEXAS ATHLETICS With Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres at the controls, Texas has rolled to a 22-1 overall record.

    COURTESY: TEXAS ATHLETICS

    With Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres at the controls, Texas has rolled to a 22-1 overall record.

The way Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres looks at things, the past four-plus years of college have all been a learning experience culminating in what will take place over the next month. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 30, 2022

Scroll Up