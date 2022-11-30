Saige advice! Transferring to Texas proves to be wise move for ‘Iolani alum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The way Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres looks at things, the past four-plus years of college have all been a learning experience culminating in what will take place over the next month. Read more

The way Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres looks at things, the past four-plus years of college have all been a learning experience culminating in what will take place over the next month.

The 2018 ‘Iolani alumna is the starting setter for the top-ranked Texas women’s volleyball team, which opens the NCAA tournament at home on Thursday against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres, who spent three seasons at Utah before entering the transfer portal in 2020, spent most of her time on the bench last season.

This year, she’s been handed the reins to one of the most talented teams in the country, with only one goal at the top of her mind.

“This is what you come to Texas for,” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said in a phone interview Monday. “Winning a national championship is so realistic to do here. Everybody kind of knows that’s what you’re working for. It’s not talked about a ton, but it’s like everybody knows that’s what you come here for. You’re supposed to be a winner. This is why you come here.”

Ka’aha’aina-Torres went through her first season at Utah playing behind high school teammate Bailey Choy, who then left the Utes to return home to play for the University of Hawaii.

She started at setter her next two seasons and led the Utes to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 berth as a sophomore in 2019.

But feeling she’d learned all she could while she was there, Ka’aha’aina-Torres entered the transfer portal after the pandemic season of 2020 (actually played in early 2021). She thought she might come home to play and was also interested in possibly going to Minnesota.

Then she found out a certain school down in Texas was interested in her services.

“Once (Texas) came up, I wasn’t interested in anywhere else,” she said.

Once she got to the Austin campus, she admitted it was like starting college all over again.

She was back sitting on the bench and watching the Longhorns advance to a regional final a year ago.

This year, with Ka’aha’aina-Torres leading the way — she was named Big 12 Setter of the Year on Tuesday — Texas has gone 22-1 overall and 15-1 in Big 12 play.

During the selection show on Sunday, the only concern they had was finishing in the top four in seeding so they could host all the way through regionals.

Not only did they get that, they were named the No. 1 overall seed.

“Now we’re in the best position that we could be in,” she said.

The table has been set exactly the way she wants it. Now all that’s left is finishing the job.

“I just feel like everything that I’ve went through since I went to college has prepared me to learn this team I’m on now,” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “I’m super excited to use all of those experiences to put us in a good position in the tournament.”

The idea that Texas will have a target on its back is almost laughable to Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

If there’s one thing she has learned over the past two years, putting on a Longhorns jersey means everyone else is always out to get you.

“It comes with the brand. Everybody outside of Texas athletics or the university itself just hates Texas. That’s something I never really understood prior to coming here,” she said. “Once I came here I was like, ‘Oh wow, everybody really does hate us in every single sport.’

“There’s definitely some pressure that comes with being a Longhorn and being a part of this community, but that’s also what makes it so special. It’s like you’re playing under a microscope all of the time. At times, you do one thing wrong and it’s the end of the world … but when you’re doing well, everyone loves you.”

Ka’aha’aina-Torres is one of 13 girls who graduated from Hawaii high schools listed on the rosters of mainland teams playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at the others making an impact at their respective schools.

>> Keonilei Akana, Kamehameha ’20: One of three Longhorns on the roster from Hawaii, the Nebraska transfer has played in 23 matches in her first season at Texas. She is third on the team averaging 1.77 digs per set and second with 24 service aces.

>> Devin Kahahawai, Kamehameha ’22: The Texas freshman, who was the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year last year at Kamehameha, has appeared in 18 matches and attempted 43 swings with 18 kills.

>> Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’20: The Stanford junior libero finished with a match-high 18 digs and an ace in a sweep of California on Friday. The Cardinal finished 24-4 overall and 19-1 in the Pac-12 and earned the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford will host Pepperdine in the first round Friday and the victor will play the winner between LSU and Hawaii on Saturday to advance to the round of 16.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The Utah State senior outside hitter was named the Mountain West Conference tournament Most Valuable Player after leading the Aggies to a four-set win over San Jose State on Friday to win the conference title and clinch Utah State’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. Capllonch had eight kills and eight digs in the final after hitting .423 with a match-high 13 kills, five digs and an ace in an upset of top seed UNLV in three sets in the semifinals on Thursday. The Aggies will play sixth-seeded Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The UNLV senior, and former Texas setter, finished with a match-high 24 assists, three digs, two block assists and a kill in a three-set upset loss to Utah State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday. Despite the loss, UNLV (26-4, 17-1) will play No. 7 seed Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in San Diego.

>> Isha Knight, Kamehameha ’21: The UNLV sophomore libero made seven digs and had an ace against the Aggies.

>> Alyssa Muraoka, Mid-Pacific ’21: The UNLV sophomore libero and Portland transfer played in one set against Utah State. For the season, she’s appeared in six matches and played in 20 sets with a season-high 19 digs coming against Weber State.

>> Zoe Slaughter, Moanalua ’22: The Auburn freshman libero made six digs in a three-set loss to Arkansas on Saturday in its regular-season finale. The Tigers (21-8, 10-8 SEC) were selected to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and will play Creighton on Friday in the first round in Omaha, Neb.

>> Faavae Kimsel Moe, Punahou ’21: The Quinnipiac sophomore libero led the Tigers averaging 3.54 digs per set this season and is fifth on the team with 26 aces. Quinnipiac beat top-seeded Fairfield (Conn.) to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at No. 1 seed Wisconsin.

>> Chloe Ka’ahanui, Punahou ’20: The Quinnipiac junior setter has appeared in 39 sets this season and is averaging 5.54 assists per set.

>> Aria McComber, Punahou ’18: The Brigham Young senior libero had a team-high 13 digs in a four-set loss to San Diego to end the regular season on Nov. 22. BYU (21-6, 15-3 West Coast Conference) will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against James Madison in Pittsburgh.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The Pittsburgh senior setter had 13 assists and five digs in a sweep of Boston College on Friday to end the regular season. The Panthers, who finished 27-3 overall and 17-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, earned a No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Colgate in the first round on Friday.

SAIGE KA’AHA’AINA-TORRES

>> School: Texas

>> Class: Senior

>> Height: 6 feet

>> Position: Setter

>> High school: ‘Iolani (2018)