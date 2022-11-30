Boys hoops stacked with Alegre, Surfrider, Kauai tourneys

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s nirvana time for prep basketball fans once again.

Unlike last year’s abbreviated schedules in the post-lockdown era, there is a full slate of girls and boys tournaments. One of the six tournaments slated this week is on Kauai, the Kauai Hoops Classic (boys) at two sites: Kauai and Island School.

On Oahu, the James Alegre Invitational (boys) at Radford and Surfrider Holiday Classic (boys) at Kailua begin on Thursday. The Alegre Invitational has a pre-set schedule with five games each day. The Surfrider Holiday Classic is an eight-team field with a traditional championship bracket.

Some matchups will be better than others. The Surfrider Holiday Classic has a rematch between King Kekaulike and Kamehameha. When the teams met last weekend on Maui, the Warriors won 73-64.

Also on Thursday, defending state champion Saint Louis battles Moanalua at the Alegre Invitational.

The best boys duel on Friday might be Saint Louis and defending OIA champion Mililani at the Alegre Invitational. Or maybe it would be the semifinal games at the Surfrider Holiday Classic, where No. 2-ranked ‘Iolani is the favorite. If Kamehameha gets past King Kekaulike and Kailua survives against Waipahu, it would be a Kamehameha-Kailua semifinal battle. Can King Kekaulike upset the cart?

On Saturday afternoon, Punahou and Mililani could have a barnburner at the Alegre Invitational.

Later that night, the championship game of the Surfrider Holiday Classic will tip off at around 8 p.m. The favorite is ‘Iolani if it can get past the long shot contenders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

This week’s schedule

Tuesday

Nonconference

Mid-Pacific at Aiea, 7 p.m.

Waipahu at Castle

Thursday

Nonconference

Molokai at No. 8 Kahuku

James Alegre Invitational

Honokaa vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua, 3:15 p.m.

McKinley vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.

Lahainaluna vs. No. 3 Punahou, 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 Moanalua, 8:30 p.m.

Kauai Hoops Classic

At Kauai HS

Kauai vs. Hanalani, 4 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.

Aiea vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

At Island School

Island vs. Waimea, JV, 4 p.m.

Waimea vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.

Island vs. Maui, 7 p.m.

Surfrider Holiday Classic

Campbell vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. No. 2 ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

King Kekaulike vs. No. 6 Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

Waipahu vs. No. 7 Kailua, 8 p.m.

Friday

James Alegre Invitational

Lahainaluna vs. McKinley, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Pacific vs. Honokaa, 3:15 pm

No. 3 Punahou vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Moanalua vs. Radford, 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Mililani, 8:30 p.m.

Kauai Hoops Classic

At Kauai HS

Kauai vs. Kapaa, JV, 4 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Hanalani, 5:30 p.m.

Maui vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

At Island School

Aiea vs. Island, 4 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Waimea, 5:30 p.m.

Island vs. Kalaheo, 7 p.m.

Surfrider Holiday Classic

Consolation bracket 3:30, 5 p.m.

Semifinals 6:30, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Nonconference

Kahuku at Kapolei

James Alegre Invitational

Honokaa vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, noon

Lahainaluna vs. Radford, 1:45 p.m.

Mid-Pacific vs. No. 10 Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Punahou vs. Mililani, 5:15 p.m.

McKinley vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

Kauai Hoops Classic

At Kauai HS

Maui vs. Waimea, 9 a.m.

Kauai vs. Kalaheo, 10:30 a.m.

Kauai vs. Island, JV, noon

Aiea vs. Maui, 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Kauai, 3 p.m.

At Island School

Aiea vs. Kapaa, 9 a.m.

Island vs. Kaiser, 10:30 a.m.

Hanalani vs. Waimea, noon

Kapaa vs. Kalaheo, 1:30 p.m.

Hanalani vs. Island, 3 p.m.

Surfrider Holiday Classic

Championship 8 p.m.

Third place 6:30 p.m.

Fifth place 5 p.m.

Seventh place 3:30 p.m.