Boys hoops stacked with Alegre, Surfrider, Kauai tourneys

It's nirvana time for prep basketball fans once again. Unlike last year's abbreviated schedules in the post-lockdown era, there is a full slate of girls and boys tournaments. One of the six tournaments slated this week is on Kauai, the Kauai Hoops Classic (boys) at two sites: Kauai and Island School. On Oahu, the James Alegre Invitational (boys) at Radford and Surfrider Holiday Classic (boys) at Kailua begin on Thursday. The Alegre Invitational has a pre-set schedule with five games each day. The Surfrider Holiday Classic is an eight-team field with a traditional championship bracket. Some matchups will be better than others. The Surfrider Holiday Classic has a rematch between King Kekaulike and Kamehameha. When the teams met last weekend on Maui, the Warriors won 73-64. Also on Thursday, defending state champion Saint Louis battles Moanalua at the Alegre Invitational. The best boys duel on Friday might be Saint Louis and defending OIA champion Mililani at the Alegre Invitational. Or maybe it would be the semifinal games at the Surfrider Holiday Classic, where No. 2-ranked 'Iolani is the favorite. If Kamehameha gets past King Kekaulike and Kailua survives against Waipahu, it would be a Kamehameha-Kailua semifinal battle. Can King Kekaulike upset the cart? On Saturday afternoon, Punahou and Mililani could have a barnburner at the Alegre Invitational. Later that night, the championship game of the Surfrider Holiday Classic will tip off at around 8 p.m. The favorite is 'Iolani if it can get past the long shot contenders. BOYS BASKETBALL This week's schedule Tuesday Nonconference Mid-Pacific at Aiea, 7 p.m. Waipahu at Castle Thursday Nonconference Molokai at No. 8 Kahuku James Alegre Invitational Honokaa vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua, 3:15 p.m. McKinley vs. Mililani, 5 p.m. Lahainaluna vs. No. 3 Punahou, 6:45 p.m. No. 4 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 Moanalua, 8:30 p.m. Kauai Hoops Classic At Kauai HS Kauai vs. Hanalani, 4 p.m. Kapaa vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m. Aiea vs. Kauai, 7 p.m. At Island School Island vs. Waimea, JV, 4 p.m. Waimea vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m. Island vs. Maui, 7 p.m. Surfrider Holiday Classic Campbell vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. Roosevelt vs. No. 2 'Iolani, 5 p.m. King Kekaulike vs. No. 6 Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Waipahu vs. No. 7 Kailua, 8 p.m. Friday James Alegre Invitational Lahainaluna vs. McKinley, 1:30 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. Honokaa, 3:15 pm No. 3 Punahou vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m. No. 10 Moanalua vs. Radford, 6:45 p.m. No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Mililani, 8:30 p.m. Kauai Hoops Classic At Kauai HS Kauai vs. Kapaa, JV, 4 p.m. Kapaa vs. Hanalani, 5:30 p.m. Maui vs. Kauai, 7 p.m. At Island School Aiea vs. Island, 4 p.m. Kaiser vs. Waimea, 5:30 p.m. Island vs. Kalaheo, 7 p.m. Surfrider Holiday Classic Consolation bracket 3:30, 5 p.m. Semifinals 6:30, 8 p.m. Saturday Nonconference Kahuku at Kapolei James Alegre Invitational Honokaa vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, noon Lahainaluna vs. Radford, 1:45 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. No. 10 Moanalua, 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Punahou vs. Mililani, 5:15 p.m. McKinley vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Kauai Hoops Classic At Kauai HS Maui vs. Waimea, 9 a.m. Kauai vs. Kalaheo, 10:30 a.m. Kauai vs. Island, JV, noon Aiea vs. Maui, 1:30 p.m. Kaiser vs. Kauai, 3 p.m. At Island School Aiea vs. Kapaa, 9 a.m. Island vs. Kaiser, 10:30 a.m. Hanalani vs. Waimea, noon Kapaa vs. Kalaheo, 1:30 p.m. Hanalani vs. Island, 3 p.m. Surfrider Holiday Classic Championship 8 p.m. Third place 6:30 p.m. Fifth place 5 p.m. Seventh place 3:30 p.m.