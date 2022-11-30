Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls hoops loaded with Pa’ani, I Mua, Lancer Jamboree events By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There has always been a need for more girls basketball tournaments, but for now, this week, fans will get their fill. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There has always been a need for more girls basketball tournaments, but for now, this week, fans will get their fill. The Pa‘ani Tournament at Punahou tips off on Wednesday with Damien and Hilo at 5 p.m. On Thursday, two more girls tournaments begin. The I Mua Invitational at Kamehameha includes ILH powerhouses Maryknoll and Kamehameha, and BIIF powerhouse Waiakea. The Lancer Jamboree will be played at La Pietra on Thursday before moving over to host Sacred Hearts on Friday and Saturday. The highlight girls game on Wednesday is Punahou against Esperanza (Calif.) at the Pa‘ani Tournament. The Aztecs hail from Anaheim and routed Aliso Niguel 81-41 on Nov. 22. Esperanza was 20-8 last season and finished second with a 4-2 mark in the Crestview League. On Thursday, another intriguing showdown is host Kamehameha against Waiakea at the I Mua Invitational. The avalanche of games continues. On Friday, another girls showdown is imminent: Maryknoll vs. Waiakea at the I Mua Invitational. On Saturday, any hoops fanatic could get his or her fill. There will be girls and boys games from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The Pa‘ani tourney has a Damien-Esperanza matchup at 10:30 a.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL This week’s schedule Tuesday Nonconference University at Moanalua Nanakuli at Hawaii Baptist MIL Maui at Lahainaluna Wednesday, Nov. 30 Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou) Hilo vs. Damien, 5 p.m. (main court) Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. (ewa court) Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. (main) Leilehua? vs. Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m. (ewa) Thursday, Dec. 1 Nonconference I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha) Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m. Kahuku vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m. Kamehameha I-AA vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m. Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts) At La Pietra gym (Thursday only) Sacred Hearts vs. Kalani, 4 p.m. Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m. La Pietra vs. Waimea, 7 p.m. Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou) Damien vs.Leilehua, 5 p.m. (main) Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou I-AA?, 5 p.m. (ewa) Moanalua vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 6:30 p.m. (main) Hilo vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. (ewa) Friday, Dec. 2 I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha) Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Radford, 3:30 p.m. Waiakea vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m. Kamehameha I-AA vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. Kamehameha vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m. Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts) At Sacred Hearts gym Kalaheo vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. Kalani vs. La Pietra, 5:30 p.m. Waimea vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou) Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. (ewa) Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Hilo, 5 p.m. (ewa) Leilehua vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. (main) Punahou I-AA vs. Moanalua?, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 Nonconference Waimea at Sacred Hearts, 1:30 p.m. Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalani, 3 p.m., Sacred Hearts gym I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha) Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Waiakea vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m. Kaiser vs. Maryknoll, 5:30 p.m. Radford vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 7 p.m. Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts) At Sacred Hearts Sacred Hearts vs. Waimea, 1:30 p.m. Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. La Pietra vs. Kalaheo, 4:30 p.m. Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou) Mid-Pacific vs. Hilo, 9 a.m. (main) Damien vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 10:30 a.m. (main) Leilehua vs. Punahou I-AA, noon (main) Moanalua vs. Punahou, 1:30 p.m. (main) Previous Story Wahine freshman Alexander eager for her first NCAAs Next Story Scoreboard – Nov. 30, 2022