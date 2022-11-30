Girls hoops loaded with Pa’ani, I Mua, Lancer Jamboree events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There has always been a need for more girls basketball tournaments, but for now, this week, fans will get their fill. Read more

The Pa‘ani Tournament at Punahou tips off on Wednesday with Damien and Hilo at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, two more girls tournaments begin. The I Mua Invitational at Kamehameha includes ILH powerhouses Maryknoll and Kamehameha, and BIIF powerhouse Waiakea.

The Lancer Jamboree will be played at La Pietra on Thursday before moving over to host Sacred Hearts on Friday and Saturday.

The highlight girls game on Wednesday is Punahou against Esperanza (Calif.) at the Pa‘ani Tournament. The Aztecs hail from Anaheim and routed Aliso Niguel 81-41 on Nov. 22. Esperanza was 20-8 last season and finished second with a 4-2 mark in the Crestview League.

On Thursday, another intriguing showdown is host Kamehameha against Waiakea at the I Mua Invitational.

The avalanche of games continues. On Friday, another girls showdown is imminent: Maryknoll vs. Waiakea at the I Mua Invitational.

On Saturday, any hoops fanatic could get his or her fill. There will be girls and boys games from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The Pa‘ani tourney has a Damien-Esperanza matchup at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

This week’s schedule

Tuesday

Nonconference

University at Moanalua

Nanakuli at Hawaii Baptist

MIL

Maui at Lahainaluna

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou)

Hilo vs. Damien, 5 p.m. (main court)

Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. (ewa court)

Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. (main)

Leilehua? vs. Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m. (ewa)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Nonconference

I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha)

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.

Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.

Kahuku vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha I-AA vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m.

Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts)

At La Pietra gym (Thursday only)

Sacred Hearts vs. Kalani, 4 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.

La Pietra vs. Waimea, 7 p.m.

Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou)

Damien vs.Leilehua, 5 p.m. (main)

Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou I-AA?, 5 p.m. (ewa)

Moanalua vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 6:30 p.m. (main)

Hilo vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. (ewa)

Friday, Dec. 2

I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha)

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Radford, 3:30 p.m.

Waiakea vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

Kamehameha I-AA vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha vs. Kaiser, 8 p.m.

Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts)

At Sacred Hearts gym

Kalaheo vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m.

Kalani vs. La Pietra, 5:30 p.m.

Waimea vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.

Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou)

Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. (ewa)

Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Hilo, 5 p.m. (ewa)

Leilehua vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. (main)

Punahou I-AA vs. Moanalua?, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Nonconference

Waimea at Sacred Hearts, 1:30 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalani, 3 p.m., Sacred Hearts gym

I Mua Invitational (Kamehameha)

Kamehameha vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Waiakea vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Maryknoll, 5:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 7 p.m.

Lancer Jamboree (Sacred Hearts)

At Sacred Hearts

Sacred Hearts vs. Waimea, 1:30 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist vs. Kalani, 3 p.m.

La Pietra vs. Kalaheo, 4:30 p.m.

Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou)

Mid-Pacific vs. Hilo, 9 a.m. (main)

Damien vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 10:30 a.m. (main)

Leilehua vs. Punahou I-AA, noon (main)

Moanalua vs. Punahou, 1:30 p.m. (main)