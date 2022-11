Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In May, University of Hawaii football player Ilm Manning earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. Read more

On Tuesday, Manning reached another degree of excellence, being named to the All-Mountain West Conference’s first team.

“I’m proud of both (achievements),” said Manning, a left tackle.

Tight end Caleb Phillips, a former Stanford linebacker who joined the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer in 2021, also was named to the first team.

Right guard Micah Vanterpool was selected to the second team.

Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, 3-technique defensive lineman John Tuitupou, running backs Dedrick Parson and Tylan Hines, and safety Peter Manuma received honorable mention.

“All that hard work and dedication and sacrifice that these guys have put their bodies through, the time management, all these things we talk about, it’s good to see the reward and the payoff,” coach Timmy Chang said.

At 6 feet 4 and 295 pounds, Manning projects as a center or guard at the next level. He will compete at those interior-line positions in the East-West Shrine Game. But Manning, who grew up in Glendale, Ariz., agreed to be the blind-side blocker to help the Warriors. Manning and his O-line cohorts opened running lanes while allowing only 20 sacks in 510 pass plays. Manning holds the UH durability record for an O-lineman, playing in 62 of a possible 64 games. He amassed 119 knockdown blocks in 13 games this season.

“I thought Ilm played offensive line with the best of them this year,” Chang said. “And when I say ‘best of them,’ I say across the country.”

Phillips was preparing for post-football life after the 2020 season. He entered the transfer portal as a what-the-heck shot. Victor Santa Cruz, who was UH’s defensive coordinator at the time, remembered Phillips as a tight end in high school. Santa Cruz asked Phillips to send a video of his route-running. After that, the UH coaches offered Phillips a scholarship.

This season, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Phillips aligned in the slot, attached to the line, in the backfield and as a motion receiver or H-back. He led Mountain West tight ends with 31 receptions (on 51 targets) for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

“He made plays for us when they needed to happen,” Chang said of Phillips.

Phillips was among the Warriors who provided leadership — and assurances — during and shortly after the turbulent 2021 season. “We needed something to come together on, we needed a common ground,” Phillips said of the unity that led to the players creating the Braddahhood identity.

Vanterpool, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound super senior, played under three head coaches and six O-line coaches since joining the Warriors in 2017. Vanterpool did not allow a sack this season.

“He’s like our personality,” Chang said of Vanterpool, who is host of a popular YouTube show. “He brings spark. He brings life to our team.”

Ta‘ala, who set the UH record with 64 career starts, and Tuitupou have been the anchors of the defensive line. Parson and Hines were both selected despite UH operating a one-back offense. And Manuma, who overcame the tragedy of his mother’s death this year, emerged as a defensive playmaker. Hines and Manuma were freshmen this season.