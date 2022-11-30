Scoreboard – Nov. 30, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Texas A&M Commerce vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Leilehua vs. Damien,

5 p.m. (main); Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou II (Ewa),

6:30 p.m.; Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou I (main), 7 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo (girls JV at

2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kailua at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Farrington at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow);

Kahuku at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys

varsity, to follow).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High school boys preseason: Surfriders Holiday Classic, Damien vs. Campbell, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Kailua, 8 p.m. Games at Kailua.

High schools boys preseason: James Alegre Invitational, Honokaa vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua, 3:15 p.m.; McKinley vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.;

Lahainaluna vs. Punahou, 6:45 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Moanalua, 8:30 p.m. Games at Radford.

High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Damien vs. Punahou II (main), 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Esperanza (Calif.) (main), 6:30 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou I (Ewa), 6:30 p.m. Games at Punahou.

High school girls preseason, I Mua Tournament, Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 3:30 p.m; Waiakea vs.

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kamehameha I-AA,

8 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys JV I

Punahou-Blue 43, ‘Iolani 31

Kamehameha-White 45, Saint Louis 37

Boys JV II

Hawaii Baptist 52, Saint Louis 23

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue 72, Mid-Pacific 8

Maryknoll 47, ‘Iolani 33