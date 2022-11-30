Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 30, 2022 Today Updated 9:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL College men: Texas A&M Commerce vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Leilehua vs. Damien, 5 p.m. (main); Moanalua vs. Mid-Pacific (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou II (Ewa), 6:30 p.m.; Esperanza (Calif.) vs. Punahou I (main), 7 p.m. Games at Punahou. SOCCER OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kailua at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Farrington at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity, to follow); Kahuku at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow); Moanalua at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity, to follow). THURSDAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. High school boys preseason: Surfriders Holiday Classic, Damien vs. Campbell, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Kailua, 8 p.m. Games at Kailua. High schools boys preseason: James Alegre Invitational, Honokaa vs. Radford, 1:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua, 3:15 p.m.; McKinley vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Punahou, 6:45 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Moanalua, 8:30 p.m. Games at Radford. High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Damien vs. Punahou II (main), 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua (Ewa), 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Esperanza (Calif.) (main), 6:30 p.m.; Hilo vs. Punahou I (Ewa), 6:30 p.m. Games at Punahou. High school girls preseason, I Mua Tournament, Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha- Hawaii, 3:30 p.m; Waiakea vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 8 p.m. Games at Kamehameha. BASKETBALL ILH Tuesday Boys JV I Punahou-Blue 43, ‘Iolani 31 Kamehameha-White 45, Saint Louis 37 Boys JV II Hawaii Baptist 52, Saint Louis 23 Girls JV Kamehameha-Blue 72, Mid-Pacific 8 Maryknoll 47, ‘Iolani 33 Previous Story Girls hoops loaded with Pa’ani, I Mua, Lancer Jamboree events Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 30, 2022