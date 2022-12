Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi appointed the acting director of the city’s troubled Department of Planning and Permitting to the full-time position, pending City Council approval, while Gov.-elect Josh Green made 14 cabinet appointments for his incoming administration.

Dawn Takeuchi Apuna has been DPP’s acting director since September.

“Dawn has a complete grasp of the enormity of the challenge facing her and her team at DPP, and I have every confidence she possesses the vision, grit and determination to create the best path forward as we look toward unprecedented improvement in this critical component of City operations,” Blangiardi said in a statement.

Blangiardi said that Takeuchi Apuna “has committed to improving staffing levels, organizational structures and technological processes to help drastically reduce permitting approval times for both residential and commercial projects.”

Also on Thursday, Green announced the appointments of:

>> Dr. Kenneth Fink as director of the Department of Health. He is currently vice president of Medicaid and Medicare programs with the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association of Hawai‘i. Dr. Libby Char will continue as state Health director until Fink starts in January.

>> Anne Lopez as Attorney General for the Department of the Attorney General. She most recently was vice president and general counsel for the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation.

>> Luis Salaveria to lead the Department of Budget & Finance. He worked as Gov. David Ige’s director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, and as former Gov. Neil Abercrombie’s deputy director of Budget and Finance.

>> Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara to continue as Adjutant General for the Department of Defense. Hara helped guide Hawaii’s’s COVID-19 response.

>> Ed Sniffen as director of the state Department of Transportation. He most recently was DOT’s deputy director for highways.

>> Brenna Hashimoto to lead the Department of Human Resources Development.

>> Keith Regan as comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services.

>> Chris Sadayasu as director of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

>> Nadine Ando to lead the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

>> Jade Butay as director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

>> Cathy Betts to continue as director of the Department of Human Services.

>> Jordan Lowe to continue as director of the Department of Law Enforcement.

>> Tommy Johnson as director of the Department of Public Safety. He recently served as the deputy director for corrections at the Department of Public Safety.

>> Gary Suganuma as director of the Department of Taxation.