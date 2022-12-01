Letter: Blangiardi veto allows painful Waikiki noise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was super disappointed that Mayor Rick Blangiardi vetoed Bill 43, which would have restricted amplified “entertainment,” with its current painful, earsplitting noise level on almost every Waikiki block — each “performer” attempting to outdo each other, creating chaos with easily distracted prey on crowded sidewalks. No taxes paid, and Venmo payments often requested.

Neighbors cannot sleep three streets back and legitimate shop workers cannot hear. Of course, police don’t want to take responsibility and enforce the agreement they had with the neighborhood board. They lost me with three surfboard rack fires next to the police substation. No more Hawaiian style.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

