comscore Letter: Blangiardi veto allows painful Waikiki noise
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Blangiardi veto allows painful Waikiki noise

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was super disappointed that Mayor Rick Blangiardi vetoed Bill 43, which would have restricted amplified “entertainment,” with its current painful, earsplitting noise level on almost every Waikiki block — each “performer” attempting to outdo each other, creating chaos with easily distracted prey on crowded sidewalks. Read more

