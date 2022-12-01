Letter: Open UH stadium to high school football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I totally agree with Dave Reardon that the University of Hawaii’s stadium should have been made available for high school championships playoffs during the past weekend since it was available (“It’s a shame state playoffs couldn’t have been played at Ching Complex,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27).

Allowing the use of the stadium would have served three purposes: Allow family and friends of the players to see the players in action; provide much-needed funds to the UH Athletics Department (through rental fees); and most important, allow our local kids to identify with our football program when they realize that playing for UH will allow their families and friends to see them in action here at home.

It’s a no-brainer, so let’s support our local kids next time.

Will Tjungol

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter