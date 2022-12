Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The promise of improved digital access across Hawaii got a $5.57 million boost Tuesday, via “Internet for All” planning grants enabled by the recently passed federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding includes support for broadband access in Native Hawaiian communities through the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and will help deploy high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. As the pandemic revealed, digital inequity is an ongoing problem.