Alaska Air debuts electronic bag tag program

Alaska Airlines launched an electronic bag tag program Wednesday that will enable guests to tag their own luggage through the airline’s mobile app before they reach the airport.

Alaska, which says it’s the first airline in the U.S. to offer such a program, said this week that 2,500 Alaska Mileage Plan members will begin receiving their electronic bag tag. Those elite status members included in the first wave of the program are guests who have traveled in the past 12 months, checked in at least one bag and were among the first to register to use the device.

“The last thing our guests want to do is stand in line,” said Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska. “With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks from the comfort of their home, at work or on the way to catching their flight.”

The 3-by-5-inch devices are updated with a guest’s flight information through the Alaska Airlines mobile app during check-in, allowing travelers to head straight to the bag drop area once they arrive at the airport.

Alaska estimates the electronic bag tag will reduce the time guests spend in airport lobbies by about 40%, including reducing lines and the use of paper bag tags. In addition, the devices don’t require charging or batteries.

“We’ve tested our electronic bag tags on countless flights across the country, including international routes where Alaska Airlines flies, and the devices have performed exactly as they’re meant to,” Jain said. “We’ll collect feedback from our first wave of users before the devices become available to purchase to all our guests early next year.”

The Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag will be available for purchase to all guests starting in 2023 and will operate on all Alaska Airlines-marketed flights operated by Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines.