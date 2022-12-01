comscore Sinkhole fix complicated by ‘a lot of unknowns’
Sinkhole fix complicated by ‘a lot of unknowns’

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM City officials held a news conference Wednesday to discuss their investigation into a sinkhole at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets that has caused road closures in the area. Jean Jeremiah, a resident from a nearby condo, talked with state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, left, and City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam about the issue.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Road closures as a result of a sinkhole have negatively impacted businesses in the area. Kymberly Sparlin, deputy director of the Office of Economic Revitalization, addressed the media with business owners and constituent educators standing behind her.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>We really don’t know how severe the voids are, the size of the voids. Once we start digging, we’ll have a better idea.”</strong> <strong>Haku Milles</strong> <em>Acting director of the city’s Department of Design and Construction</em>

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Area residents have had to deal with the disruption the road closures have caused. Na Lei Hulu Kupuna residents congregated around a road barrier in front of their condominium.

A sinkhole in Kakaako that led city officials to close the intersection at Halekauwila and Cooke streets in October is months away from a fix. Read more

