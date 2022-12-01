Sinkhole fix complicated by ‘a lot of unknowns’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
City officials held a news conference Wednesday to discuss their investigation into a sinkhole at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets that has caused road closures in the area. Jean Jeremiah, a resident from a nearby condo, talked with state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, left, and City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam about the issue.
Road closures as a result of a sinkhole have negatively impacted businesses in the area. Kymberly Sparlin, deputy director of the Office of Economic Revitalization, addressed the media with business owners and constituent educators standing behind her.
”We really don’t know how severe the voids are, the size of the voids. Once we start digging, we’ll have a better idea.”
Haku Milles
Acting director of the city’s Department of Design and Construction
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Area residents have had to deal with the disruption the road closures have caused. Na Lei Hulu Kupuna residents congregated around a road barrier in front of their condominium.