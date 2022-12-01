comscore 1982-83 Chaminade team to be honored
1982-83 Chaminade team to be honored

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

    Chaminade’s Andre Arissol (10) drives down court past Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry (3) during the second half of a Exhibition Men’s Basketball game at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Former Chaminade men’s basketball coach Merv Lopes and members of the Silverswords’ 1982-83 team, which upset No. 1 Virginia, will be honored on the school’s campus Friday. Read more

