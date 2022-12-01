1982-83 Chaminade team to be honored

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Chaminade men’s basketball coach Merv Lopes and members of the Silverswords’ 1982-83 team, which upset No. 1 Virginia, will be honored on the school’s campus Friday.

Chaminade, an NAIA member at the time, beat Ralph Sampson-led Virginia 77-72 on Dec. 23, 1982, at the Blaisdell Arena. It is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the game, a Chaminade Hall of Fame display will be unveiled at 5 p.m. in the school’s outdoor hallway of the Athletics Training Center and Locker Room. Lopes, who recently turned 90, and several members of the ’82-83 team will be in attendance.