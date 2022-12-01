comscore Esperanza (Calif.) hangs on to beat Punahou in girls hoops
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Esperanza (Calif.) hangs on to beat Punahou in girls hoops

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Senior point guard Kaiya Mack scored 17 of her 23 points in the first half as Esperanza (Calif.) hung on for a 47-39 win over Punahou on Wednesday at the Pa‘ani Invitational girls basketball tournament. Read more

Previous Story
Saige advice! Transferring to Texas proves to be wise move for ‘Iolani alum
Next Story
Scoreboard – Dec. 2, 2022

Scroll Up