Letter: Kuhio Avenue bus lane won’t improve traffic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a frequent visitor to Waikiki and a daily bus user, I do not support the bus lane conversion on Kuhio Avenue. Read more

As a frequent visitor to Waikiki and a daily bus user, I do not support the bus lane conversion on Kuhio Avenue.

If the intent is to speed up bus traffic along Kuhio, it won’t. You still have people with bikes and vehicles turning right onto side streets and driveways. Don’t forget traffic signals; the buses will not be exempt from honoring them.

What is time-delaying is probably the best attribute of TheBus — servicing its ridership. Being an inclusive service is time-consuming. It takes anywhere from two to 20 (yes, 20) minutes to properly load and secure a wheelchair or motorized cart passenger. Then there are the visitors with questions or lack of proper change, and who are unaware of the flexibility or availability of the HOLO card.

Bernie Van Dyke

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter