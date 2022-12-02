Letter: Second Amendment allows for regulations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The text of the Second Amendment is: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Read more

While gun lovers cite this amendment so they can have guns, no one pays much attention to the “well regulated” part, which, to my mind, allows reasonable regulations to be imposed.

Why can’t arms include grenade launchers? If you think that’s going overboard, then why isn’t the need for a military-style assault weapon going overboard?

Cyrus Won

Wilhelmina Rise

