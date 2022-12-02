comscore Letter: Second Amendment allows for regulations
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Second Amendment allows for regulations

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The text of the Second Amendment is: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: DeSantis’ immigration stunt inhumane, cruel

Scroll Up