Editorial: Boosters, masks for the holidays

With the holiday season upon us, an official push to convince holdout Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shots is in full swing. Getting that protective shot is the right choice, and if nagging doubts, complacency or the need of a good reason has been holding anyone back, it’s time to move past these roadblocks.

The first hurdle to cross is skepticism over the value of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Our understanding of COVID-19 has grown “at warp speed,” along with the science that has evolved to identify the virus, sequence its genome and search for treatments.

It can be difficult to assimilate all this information, and to reconcile sometimes conflicting reports. But at present, a mountain of scientific research and information shows that vaccines are safe and effective.

More than two years have now passed since the complete sequencing of the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, or the coronavirus disease of 2019. Scientists have a good understanding of how COVID-19 is transmitted and how vaccines can be constructed.

Yet, because viruses evolve to remain infectious, it’s becoming evident that complacency is not an option.

The dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated since first infecting humans in 2019, becoming far more contagious. The currently dominant omicron variant is also more likely to cause flu-like symptoms, rather than impair breathing. Still, vaccines continue to be proven highly effective against severe illness, even if they don’t completely prevent infection.

COVID continues to threaten the more vulnerable. That is why Hawaii Health Director Dr. Elizabeth “Libby” Char advises that all who may come in contact with anyone at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 be fully vaccinated and, in addition, wear a mask.

People who are immune-compromised, have other risk factors such as diabetes or lung disease, or who are aged are more susceptible to severe consequences from COVID-19. Yet they, too, are better protected from these consequences by getting the most up-to-date bivalent booster.

A mutating virus creates some permanent uncertainties. And scientists are still grappling with some questions — for example, why do some people who contract COVID-19 suffer from long-term side effects, while others do not? But these unknowns are also good reasons to be fully boosted.

Getting the fullest protection available is the wiser choice, as with the choice to get an annual flu shot. In fact, public health experts are hopeful that a combined flu and COVID shot can be developed, so that people can obtain it on an annual basis.

Finally, because we know COVID-19 is spread through the air, we also know that masks continue to be valuable.

An additional value of masks is that they protect both the wearer and others against transmission of the common cold and flu, both of which can spread by droplets made by coughing, sneezing and talking in close proximity.

In other words, if there is any doubt that you or someone who will be in the same room as you may have COVID-19, the flu or a cold, the most protective thing to do is to wear a mask.

Public health officials continue to recommend mask-wearing on buses and airplanes, and many doctors, dentists and other health-care providers require masks for the same reason.

“Masks work terrifically well,” Char said, in a Star-Advertiser interview.

All can be safer this holiday season by taking her expert advice. And all who can safely do so should be vaccinated and get updated boosters to protect themselves and others.