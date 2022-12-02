comscore Expectations for Hawaii’s economy stay level
Hawaii News

Expectations for Hawaii’s economy stay level

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released a new quarterly forecast for the local economy earlier this week, and anticipates no change from its previous projection for 2023 and 2024 made in August. Read more

Lava slows on Mauna Loa, but busy highway vulnerable

