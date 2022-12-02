First Hawaiian Bank donates $932,310 to 38 charities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank announced Thursday that its employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season by donating $932,310 to 38 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign. Read more

First Hawaiian Bank announced Thursday that its employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season by donating $932,310 to 38 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign.

Since the program’s inception in 2007, employees and retirees have donated over $11.3 million through Kokua Mai in support of thousands of people who receive assistance through nonprofit organizations.

This year, employees added two new Kokua Mai agencies: Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation and YWCA-Oahu.

This year, 99% of the bank’s employees made financial donations to Kokua Mai, which exceeded last year’s record-setting contribution by $22,085. In addition, 250 Leadership Givers stepped forward with contributions of $1,000 or more.

“Our employee and retiree contributions this year will go a long way in helping our Kokua Mai agencies assist those in our community struggling to make ends meet this holiday season and beyond,” First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “With a 99 percent employee participation rate, I couldn’t be more pleased with the care that our entire organization brings to our customers and our community.”

The program is run by employees with the bank covering all program costs so that 100% of every employee contribution goes to their local charity of choice in the communities FHB serves. The program includes a variety of activities to encourage employees to support their favorite charities through baked goods, shave ice sales and online auctions. This year Kokua Mai ran Oct. 3-31.

The donation recipients, which focus on health, education, self-sufficiency and life-sustaining serv­ices, were:

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters; Aloha Harvest; Aloha United Way; Ayuda Foundation; Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaii; Blood Bank of Hawaii; Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii; Catholic Charities Hawaii; Child and Family Service; Domestic Violence Action Center.

Easter Seals Hawaii; Family Programs Hawaii; Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.; Hale Makua Health Services; Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation; Hawaii Foodbank; Hawaii Island United Way; Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation; HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support); Imua Family Services.

Kama‘aina Kids; Kauai Hospice; Kauai United Way; Keiki Circles of Love Hawaii; Lanai Community Association; Make-A-Wish Hawaii; Make-A-Wish Guam and Saipan; Maui Foodbank; Maui United Way; Palama Settlement.

Partners in Development; Pali Momi Women’s Center (breast cancer prevention and treatment); Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation; Salvation Army Hawaii (includes Guam and Saipan Corps); Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.; Teach for America; Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center; YWCA-Oahu.