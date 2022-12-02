comscore First Hawaiian Bank donates $932,310 to 38 charities
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank donates $932,310 to 38 charities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank announced Thursday that its employees and retirees kicked off the holiday giving season by donating $932,310 to 38 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign. Read more

