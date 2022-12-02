comscore Huge waves draw surfers on Oahu’s North Shore
Hawaii News

Huge waves draw surfers on Oahu’s North Shore

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer rides a wave at the outside reef during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.

    A surfer rides a wave at the outside reef during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People watch large surf during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.

    People watch large surf during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Traffic snaked along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

    Traffic snaked along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People watched large waves break on shore Thursday at Waimea Bay.

    People watched large waves break on shore Thursday at Waimea Bay.

With winter on its way, sizable surf has already hit Oahu, but Thursday saw it grow orderly and clean — a good training day for experienced surfers. And today is supposed to be “epic,” according to the surf forecasting website Surfline. Read more

Lava slows on Mauna Loa, but busy highway vulnerable

