Huge waves draw surfers on Oahu’s North Shore
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:17 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A surfer rides a wave at the outside reef during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People watch large surf during a sizable north swell on Thursday at Sunset Beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Traffic snaked along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People watched large waves break on shore Thursday at Waimea Bay.
