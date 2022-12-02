comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers share more Hawaii restaurants they miss
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers share more Hawaii restaurants they miss

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Chunky’s Drive-In opened in 1959, across the street from Honolulu Stadium.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Chunky’s Drive-In opened in 1959, across the street from Honolulu Stadium.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Pottery in Kaimuki sold great steaks, seafood and ceramics.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Pottery in Kaimuki sold great steaks, seafood and ceramics.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Waitresses at the Kuhio Grill in Moiliili brought pupu to good tippers.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waitresses at the Kuhio Grill in Moiliili brought pupu to good tippers.

Last week I wrote about long-gone restaurants and the dishes readers would like to be able to dine on again. Over 100 readers responded and suggested their favorite places, so here is another installment. Read more

Previous Story
Lava slows on Mauna Loa, but busy highway vulnerable

Scroll Up