Hawaii setter Kate Lang faces a familiar foe for LSU
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kate Lang might be put in a position where she will be asked to block the shot of one of her oldest friends.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree