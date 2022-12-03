Letter: Navy doesn’t need years to defuel tanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is for emergency use, why does it take years before the fuel can be removed? What other negligence that affects our national security has the Navy not made public?

I no longer trust the military leadership, and it’s obvious it is lying to us. It is an insult to the residents and the hard-working military families serving the islands.

Richard Vieira

Manoa

