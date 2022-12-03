Editorial | Letters Letter: Navy doesn’t need years to defuel tanks Today Updated 12:44 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is for emergency use, why does it take years before the fuel can be removed? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is for emergency use, why does it take years before the fuel can be removed? What other negligence that affects our national security has the Navy not made public? I no longer trust the military leadership, and it’s obvious it is lying to us. It is an insult to the residents and the hard-working military families serving the islands. Richard Vieira Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Boosters, masks for the holidays