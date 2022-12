Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congratulations to the Kahuku High School football team for its 2022 state championship (“Kahuku shuts out Punahou to win a record 10th state football championship,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 25). Read more

Now, addressing the elephant in the room: When will anyone address the mascot name and tomahawk chop? C’mon, “Red Raiders,” as in “Redskins.” I’m sure the school can come up with a mascot name that does not promote racism against Native Americans and other First Nations people.

Manu Josiah

Hilo

