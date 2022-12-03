comscore Fourth official charged in wastewater bribery scheme
Fourth official charged in wastewater bribery scheme

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

A fourth public official has been charged by federal prosecutors with corrupt solicitation and acceptance of bribes for allegedly taking money from a Honolulu wastewater executive in exchange for awarding sole-source contracts to his company. Read more

