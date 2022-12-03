comscore Hawaii Pacific University starts state’s first Doctor of Physical Therapy program
Hawaii News

Hawaii Pacific University starts state’s first Doctor of Physical Therapy program

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific University DPT Director of Clinical Education Jacob Melnick, left, watched as graduate students Alyssa Eva, above right, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Pacific University DPT Director of Clinical Education Jacob Melnick, left, watched as graduate students Alyssa Eva, above right, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Graduate students Alyssa Eva, left, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Graduate students Alyssa Eva, left, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM “Anyone who wants to pursue this profession has to leave Hawaii for a minimum of two to three years. And often that means then they don’t return,” said Jennifer Walsh, Hawaii Pacific University Provost.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “Anyone who wants to pursue this profession has to leave Hawaii for a minimum of two to three years. And often that means then they don’t return,” said Jennifer Walsh, Hawaii Pacific University Provost.

Aspiring physical therapists have always had to leave Hawaii to get trained, but a new program at Hawaii Pacific University is working to change that. Read more

Previous Story
First Hawaiian Bank donates $932,310 to 38 charities

Scroll Up