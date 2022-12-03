Hawaii Pacific University starts state’s first Doctor of Physical Therapy program
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Pacific University DPT Director of Clinical Education Jacob Melnick, left, watched as graduate students Alyssa Eva, above right, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.
Graduate students Alyssa Eva, left, and Cody Maltezo demonstrated physical therapy techniques.
“Anyone who wants to pursue this profession has to leave Hawaii for a minimum of two to three years. And often that means then they don’t return,” said Jennifer Walsh, Hawaii Pacific University Provost.