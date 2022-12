Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Esperanza (Calif.) continued its hot roll, but Damien is awaiting a big showdown.

The visitors from the Golden State got 13 points from Charlotte Miller, 11 from Lacie Miyatake and 10 from senior point guard Kaiya Mack in a 70-19 rout of Hilo on Friday at the Pa‘ani Tournament in Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

Tiffany Castillo led Hilo with seven points.

The showdown between unbeaten tourney teams Esperanza and Damien will tip off at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Damien overwhelmed Mid-Pacific, 66-38. Theresa Anakalea continued her hot shooting, scoring 22 points for the Monarchs. The senior guard is averaging 27 points per game in the tourney. Tiare Arquero and center Shastyne Selesele chipped in 10 points each for Damien, ranked eighth in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

Dorthea Yoakum paced MPI with 11 points.

Host Punahou, ranked sixth statewide, got 19 points from Laynee Torres-Kahapea in a 52-10 win over Leilehua. Dynasty Maunakea had eight points for the Lady Mules.

Jamie Smith scored 11 points to spark Moanalua in a 52-36 win over Punahou I-AA. Sierra Nakata led the Buffanblu with nine points.

Pa‘ani Tournament (Punahou)

Saturday’s games

Punahou I-AA vs. Hilo, 9 a.m.

Esperanza (Calif.) vs. No. 8 Damien, 10:30 a.m.

Leilehua vs. Mid-Pacific, noon

No. 6 Punahou vs. Moanalua, 1:30 p.m.