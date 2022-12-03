Honokaa banks in 3-pointer to edge Mid-Pacific in overtime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Apparently, the bank is open at all times for Honokaa center Kinohi Lindsey.

The 6-foot-3 junior made a 21-foot 3-point shot off the backboard to end sudden-death overtime and give Honokaa a rugged 40-37 win over Mid-Pacific on Friday afternoon at the James Alegre Invitational boys basketball tournament.

The teams battled to a 36-all score in regulation. The tourney’s OT rule is first team to four points wins. After trading free throws, Honokaa had the ball with Lindsey stepping out to the right wing. Coach Jayme Carvalho wanted his post man to deliver.

Lindsey led the Dragons with 16 points and guard Kiandray Rideout tallied 14.

Darius Chizer led the Owls with 11 points.

Lindsey pump-faked once before launching his game winner.

“I did call bank because of this guy,” Lindsey said, referring to Carvalho. “Because he teaches me how to shoot at practice. I just try to go out there and help the team. It was a matter of time. I had the chance and I took it.”

Carvalho was a 22-points-per-game scorer back in his day at Honokaa.

“I told them to attack the basket because he was being doubled. I knew they were going to sag in because of him. Told him to flare out. We drew up the play earlier inside and he missed so I wanted to give him another opportunity. He did call glass. I’m confident in my guys. I want them to be confident in themselves.”

Having a scoring cap helps the tournament stay on schedule, but it also created a different level of tension with the clock rendered meaningless. Either way, regular format or not, Honokaa is gaining experience in clutch moments.

“We had an overtime game yesterday against Pearl City,” Carvalho said of the Dragons’ 37-36 win.

In other games at the Alegre Invitational, Lahainaluna doubled up McKinley, 48-24; Punahou rallied past Leilehua, 57-43; and Saint Louis defeated Mililani, 33-26. 0

Radford and Moanalua played in the 6:45 p.m. game, followed by Saint Louis and Mililani at 8:30 p.m.

Lahainaluna 48, McKinley 24

> Noah Flores splashed four treys and finished with 15 points to lead a balanced Lunas attack.

Zaniel Ortega led the Tigers with nine points.

No. 3 Punahou 57, No. 9T Leilehua 43

Dillon Kellner and Tucker Lam scored nine points each as the Buffanblu rallied past the Mules.

Zelston Militant and Twain Wilson led Leilehua with 13 points each.

No. 9T Moanalua 61, Radford 56

Skylar Miyasato scored 17 points and Michael Barcelona tallied 13 as Na Menehune outlasted the host Rams. Colby Casinas and Cyrus Faradinah each tallied 11 points.

Caden Williams scored all 22 of his points in the second half for Radford. Hawkins Souffrant tallied 10.

No. 4 Saint Louis 33, Mililani 26

Sophomore Pupu Sepulona scored 17 points and Jordan Posiulai added nine for the Crusaders in a defensive battle.

Jayden Kipapa paced the Trojans with nine points.

Saturday’s games

James Alegre Invitational

Honokaa vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, noon

Lahainaluna vs. Radford, 1:45 pm

Mid-Pacific vs. No. 10 Moanalua, 3:30 pm

No. 3 Punahou vs. Mililani, 5:15 pm

McKinley vs. No. 9T Leilehua, 7 pm