Honokaa banks in 3-pointer to edge Mid-Pacific in overtime

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

The teams battled to a 36-all score in regulation. The tourney’s OT rule is first team to four points wins. Read more

