comscore No. 3 Maryknoll handles No. 9 Waiakea at I Mua Invitational
No. 3 Maryknoll handles No. 9 Waiakea at I Mua Invitational

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae scored 16 points and Ciera Tugade-Agasiva added 13 as No. 3 Maryknoll walloped No. 9 Waiakea, 50-27, on Friday at the I Mua Invitational girls basketball tournament. Read more

