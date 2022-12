Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jonny Philbrick poured in 25 points, including 6-for-6 shooting at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, as No. 7 Kailua outlasted No. 6 Kamehameha, 48-36, in the semifinals of the Surfrider Holiday Classic on Friday night. Noah Donnelly and freshman Maddux Pung added eight points each as Kailua (8-1) advanced. The Surfriders will meet No. 2 ‘Iolani for the title on Saturday night.

Defense, it appears, is Kailua’s ticket to success this season.

“Coach preaches it at practice. He trusts each and every one of us, freshman, senior, junior, it. doesn’t matter. He puts his trust in us and it lifts our confidence. It feels like we can do anything,” Philbrick said.

Kamehameha’s guards didn’t have as many open lanes to attack off the dribble. The Warriors, who start three sophomores and two juniors, stayed close for three quarters.

“That was the best defensive performance we had all season so far,” Kailua coach Walter Marciel said. “We take pride on ‘D.’ We talk about it at practice every day. Defense wins championships and I thought our guys did a wonderful job on Kamehameha tonight.

Zion Donnell led the Warriors with nine points. Kamehameha (3-1) will play Campbell in the third-place game on Saturday.

No. 2 ‘Iolani 54, Campbell 45

Nela Taliauli scored 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lead the Raiders.

‘Iolani overcame a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit and closed out the game with 9-for-10 shooting at the free-throw line in the final 2:10.

Mizah Carreira scored 15 points and Miles Hornage added 11 for Campbell.

The Sabers led 40-37 entering the fourth quarter. The Raiders led 44-42 when Hornage missed a point-blank layup. On the next possession, he came up with a steal, but missed another layup with 3 minutes remaining.

Taliauli hit one free throw for a 45-42 with 2:10 left. Campbell was ice-cold from the field in the final quarter

‘Iolani guard Aiden Wong sank both ends of a one-and-one for a 47-42 lead with 1:45 to go. After a Campbell turnover, the Raiders committed an offensive foul, but Campbell threw the ball away again with 1:10 remaining.

With 56 seconds to go, Wong again made both ends of his one-and-one, and the Raiders led 49-42. After a Campbell air-ball 3, Taliauli buried two charity shots for a nine-point lead with 33 seconds to play.

Hornage splashed an NBA 3, but the Sabers got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Taliauli made 2 more FTs with 21 seconds remaining for a 53-45 lead.

King Kekaulike 52, Waipahu 48

Kyle Davies scored 13 points and Gabriel Lopes added 12 for Na Alii in consolation play. Noah Buford chipped in 10 points.

Marc Kristian Fian paced the Marauders with 20 points.

Roosevelt 45, Damien 33

Kayman Lewis poured in 17 of his 24 points in the first half to lead the Rough Riders. Kainalu Davis added 10 points.

Levi Dano-Agcaoili had 11 points for Damien.

Surfrider Holiday Classic

‘Iolani vs. Kailua, championship, 8 p.m.

Campbell vs. Kamehameha, third place, 6:30 p.m.

King Kekaulike vs. Roosevelt, fifth place, 5 p.m.,

Waipahu vs. Damien, seventh place 3:30 p.m.