comscore Win over Sacred Hearts shows Waimea basketball girls can compete
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Win over Sacred Hearts shows Waimea basketball girls can compete

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The small-town team with the big blue hearts is going to cause some trouble in the KIF this season. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 3, 2022

Scroll Up