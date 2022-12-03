Scoreboard – Dec. 3, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade. Women at noon; men at 2 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

High school boys preseason: Surfriders Holiday Classic. Seventh place, 3 p.m. Consolation, 4:30 p.m. Third place, 6 p.m. Final, 7:30 p.m. Games at Kailua.

High schools boys preseason: James Alegre Invitational, Honokaa vs. Saint Louis, noon; Lahainaluna vs. Radford, 1:45 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Mililani, 5:15 p.m.; McKinley vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Radford.

High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Mid-Pacific vs. Hilo (main), 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 10:30 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Punahou II, noon; Moanalua vs. Punahou I, 1:30 p.m. Games at Punahou.

High school girls preseason: I Mua Tournament, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kamehameha, 2:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Waiakea, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA vs. Radford, 7 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kalani (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Farrington (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Kaiser (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow).

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled