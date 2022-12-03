Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 3, 2022 Today Updated 1:10 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade. Women at noon; men at 2 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. High school boys preseason: Surfriders Holiday Classic. Seventh place, 3 p.m. Consolation, 4:30 p.m. Third place, 6 p.m. Final, 7:30 p.m. Games at Kailua. High schools boys preseason: James Alegre Invitational, Honokaa vs. Saint Louis, noon; Lahainaluna vs. Radford, 1:45 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Mililani, 5:15 p.m.; McKinley vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Radford. High school girls preseason: Punahou Pa‘ani Invitational, Mid-Pacific vs. Hilo (main), 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Esperanza (Calif.), 10:30 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Punahou II, noon; Moanalua vs. Punahou I, 1:30 p.m. Games at Punahou. High school girls preseason: I Mua Tournament, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kamehameha, 2:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Waiakea, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA vs. Radford, 7 p.m. Games at Kamehameha. SOCCER OIA East: Kaiser at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kalani (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Farrington (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Kaiser (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalani at Moanalua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow). SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 2, 2022 Next Story Hawaii bounced from NCAA Tournament after hitting bad stretch