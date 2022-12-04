Column: Climate action needed now, for sake of isles’ youth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a Native Hawaiian, climate change has a special place in my heart. When I was young, I would be told that, in turn for the ‘aina taking care of us, we would take care of the ‘aina. I used to think that people were living this mantra; however, as I grew up, I learned this to be untrue. I learned that many in power were taking no action against the causes of climate change, action that would save our future.

Climate change is a widespread issue with effects throughout the world, including sea level rise and increased hurricane threats. These effects are caused in large part by collective inaction and, due to the unique nature of our islands, will deeply affect Hawaii. Predictions for future sea rise indicate a sea level increase of at least 3.2 feet in the next 50-100 years, but many models predict a rise of more than 6 feet. At this level, all of Waikiki would be underwater. However, this threat is not confined only to Waikiki and the future; sea level rise has already caused flooding of a Maui highway and threatened houses in coastal areas such as Oahu’s North Shore.

In addition to sea level rise is the threat of hurricanes to Hawaii. Though storms occur every year here and may seem like a normal threat, the ocean is growing warmer and creating both stronger and more numerous hurricanes than in previous years. A University of Hawaii study predicts that, due to climate change, tropical cyclone risk could double in the future.

Hawaii residents are well-acquainted with hurricane season and running to the store to stock up on resources. Many times, the forecast danger thankfully did not materialize, and households were left with a surplus of supplies for the next few weeks. However, in recent years, our state has had many close calls with hurricanes. For example, Hurricane Douglas was the closest hurricane to ever reach Oahu on record. Though its effects were minimal, that close call portends a dangerous future.

Experiences in my life have taught me about the imminent danger of climate change to the future of our islands. However, they have also taught me something else: as a youth, my future is in my hands, and I have the power to change it.

I call upon our legislators to take action in the upcoming legislative session to address the present threat of climate change that will only increase in the future. Fossil fuel emissions are the root of the problem, so if they decrease, temperatures will decline and impacts will lessen. Therefore, passing bills that target fossil fuel usage are the highest priority — for example, those pertaining to carbon cashback and transitioning to clean energy. We need to take action in every possible place.

When I speak to other high schoolers, they are fearful for their future because of climate change. We feel an urgency to take action, to change the course of our future while we still can. I am proud to be able to take action, as both a Native Hawaiian and a member of my generation because it is my future that I am impacting.

However, as strong as my generation’s voices are, we alone cannot make such a big change. We need the help of everyone to make an impact. I am scared for what our future will look like: one full of hope and possibility, or one ravaged by the effects of climate change? The choice is up to you.

Logan Lee is an ‘Iolani School student and a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Youth Action Team.