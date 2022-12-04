comscore Column: Climate action needed now, for sake of isles’ youth
Column: Climate action needed now, for sake of isles’ youth

  • By Logan Lee
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.
As a Native Hawaiian, climate change has a special place in my heart. When I was young, I would be told that, in turn for the ‘aina taking care of us, we would take care of the ‘aina. Read more

