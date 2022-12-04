comscore Column: Given what’s learned, maybe time to revise ‘100%’ policy
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Given what’s learned, maybe time to revise ‘100%’ policy

  • By Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Ed MacNaughton and Clint Churchill

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Ed MacNaughton and Clint Churchill

We need to do everything practical to address the reality of climate change. The time seems right to assess the challenges that have emerged since the state’s 2015 “100% renewable energy by 2045” goal and law — primarily Oahu challenges: Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Pele puts on a show

Scroll Up