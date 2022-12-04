Column: It’s important to work in person

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the COVID pandemic winds down, many companies are debating between returning to the office and instituting a permanent remote work policy. However, having the ability to work in person boosts productivity and helps those who have been struggling with doing work online.

During the pandemic, many people had difficulty working at home due to the many distractions and difficulty communicating with co-workers. Communicating in person is easier and more effective because it does not require technology. People can talk to their co-workers faster than by sending emails or creating meetings. It is difficult to communicate with groups of people online because there is less accountability and people may avoid messages.

Video conferences or meetings pose their own unique challenges as well. Virtual meetings are filled with interruptions and can often feel like a battle of who can unmute themselves first. At the same time, the ability to mute oneself or turn the video function off means some people feel comfortable sitting in silence without making a meaningful contribution to the discussion. In person, it is easier for people to interact and make their voices heard.

Another benefit of working in person is the bonds that can be built with co-workers by interacting face to face. An in-person work environment helps you to connect better with your peers because you can talk one-on-one. You can also get together during breaks as well as before and after work. Talking about work struggles or life problems can help co-workers understand each other better. Not only are there more opportunities to socialize in person, but those interactions feel more natural and authentic than online conversations. Socialization benefits both employees and employers by improving the ability to collaborate.

Furthermore, being productive at the office is better than working at home because you can do a lot during a full day of in-person work. At the office, they provide you with a personal workspace that is free of the many distractions you may find at home. In the office, there is a culture of mutual accountability and productivity which helps employees get their work done efficiently. When people opt to work at home, they tend to get off track and distracted.

While workers are surrounded by nonstop distractions at home, being at the office allows employees to fully focus on their work. When I was online for school, I was distracted by using my phone and iPad. My baby cousin wanted my attention and needed a playmate. Working in person eliminates distractions by having workers in a separate environment. Working in person helps the worker stay engaged in what they are working on.

As vaccines have become available and COVID cases have decreased, staff members are able to safely return to the office. This is an advantage because now they don’t have to feel isolated and disconnected from the world. Working in person improves socialization and communication, and it eliminates distractions. It is beneficial for both employees and employers to return to work in person now that we can separate our work and home lives.

———

Jonaiya Lorin Caraang is a ninth-grader at Waipahu High School.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.