Letter: King Kalakaua made state dinner history

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As we learn about the elegant state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden for French President Emmanuel Macron, it is timely to recognize that the very first state dinner for a visiting head of state was in 1874 for King David Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant. Read more

As we learn about the elegant state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden for French President Emmanuel Macron, it is timely to recognize that the very first state dinner for a visiting head of state was in 1874 for King David Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant.

Davy Strand

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter