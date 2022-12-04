comscore Letter: King Kalakaua made state dinner history
Letter: King Kalakaua made state dinner history

As we learn about the elegant state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden for French President Emmanuel Macron, it is timely to recognize that the very first state dinner for a visiting head of state was in 1874 for King David Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant. Read more

