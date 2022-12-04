Editorial | Letters Letter: King Kalakaua made state dinner history Today Updated 9:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As we learn about the elegant state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden for French President Emmanuel Macron, it is timely to recognize that the very first state dinner for a visiting head of state was in 1874 for King David Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As we learn about the elegant state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden for French President Emmanuel Macron, it is timely to recognize that the very first state dinner for a visiting head of state was in 1874 for King David Kalakaua of Hawaii, hosted by President Ulysses S. Grant. Davy Strand Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Kahuku should change mascot name