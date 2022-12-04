Letter: Not in a militia? Leave gun at home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Read more

Stop quoting only half the amendment. Unless every registered gun owner is going to form a true militia, the arguments for the right to bear arms do not hold.

Militia is defined as “a body of citizens organized for military service.” Have all these legal gun owners applied to become a military service? Have they formed any group? Let’s see the organizational papers.

Individuals carrying guns in public do not represent the military, nor do they represent the state of Hawaii, so why allow it?

If you want to carry your gun around, go where they want you to, like Florida or Texas. We don’t want them here.

Please keep fighting for a gun-free Hawaii.

The Rev. Kristen Petroff

Kaimuki

