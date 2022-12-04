Letter: Traffic nightmare on North Shore

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!



The repaving project on the North Shore has turned into a nightmare. The repaving, Monday through Friday, began in March. It is now December — 10 months to repave a short distance.

Normally, it takes 15 minutes to commute to Haleiwa or Kahuku. Now it takes approximately two hours of stop-the-engine, and then move 20 car lengths. Traffic starts from Chun’s Reef to Pupukea, where I frequently shut my engine off for 20 minutes with an ETA of 105 minutes.

I called our representative’s office, the project manager and 911. I was informed that someone would be sent to monitor the traffic at the Pupukea and Kamehameha intersection where problem begins. Crickets. Just get it done and let this nightmare end sooner rather than later.

Renee V. Ornellas

