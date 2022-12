Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 9-10

6:40 p.m. today

Chung-yi sees the “Portrait of the Beauty” painting. Suh Pil-du watches her as she analyzes why it is not an old painting. Chung-yi is later attacked, and Poong-do takes Chung-yi to the hospital. Chung-yi remembers bits of her past.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-na and Shi-joon, lovers turned enemies, run into each other. Chung-yi tries to dissuade Shi-joon from leaving his hometown. Ji-na searches the house for the painting. Poong-do makes sure Chung-yi doesn’t find employment; he asks her to work for him.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 33-34

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Hyo is diagnosed with preeclampsia. Sang Jin asks Young Hee if she really wants to divorce him. Ok Ja tells Young Hee that she doesn’t have to divorce Sang Jin, and that she’ll take care of Se Young and Yoo Yeon. Min Soo keeps Jung Hyo’s condition hidden and goes ahead with the wedding.

Episodes 35-36

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Jung Hyo runs away. Young Hee tells Jung Hyo not to be like her. Jung Hyo pledges to protect her baby. Jung Hyo goes to Ok Ja’s home. Young Hee calls Ok Ja and tells her about Jung Hyo’s ­condition.

“Secret House”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan wears Tae-hyung’s cuff link. Sook-jin pressures Seol to make Ji-hwan leave. Tae-hyung is shocked to see a photo of Keyong-seon and his father. Tae-hyung probes into his father’s past. Ji-hwan falls into a coma.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hyung discovers his relationship to Ji-hwan, leaving him feeling threatened. Tae-hyung takes a DNA test. Seol leaves home when Sook-jin pesters her. Ji-hwan becomes suspicious of Tae-hyung, thinking he’s hiding something.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 13

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jitae warns Junyeong to leave No Eul, using his illness as an excuse. No Eul is humiliated at the set, causing Junyeong to blow up. Junyeong races against time to find out the truth about No Eul’s father’s accident.

Episode 14

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Jungeun wavers, overwhelmed by Junyeong’s continued persuasion. Disregarding Jitae’s dissuasion, No Eul accepts the million dollars. Jungeun blows up upon seeing No Eul.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.