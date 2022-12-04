comscore This week’s Oahu holiday events
This week’s Oahu holiday events

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY SHOW ALOHA CHALLENGE Show Aloha Land lights up the holiday season at Aloha Stadium.

    Show Aloha Land lights up the holiday season at Aloha Stadium.

  • COURTESY HO‘OMAU HAWAI‘I MARKET This year’s two-day Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market in the Hawai‘i Convention Center brings ­together more than 50 isle merchants, crafters, artisans and chefs in a “pop-up makeke (market)” with a Hawaiian theme.

    This year’s two-day Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market in the Hawai‘i Convention Center brings ­together more than 50 isle merchants, crafters, artisans and chefs in a “pop-up makeke (market)” with a Hawaiian theme.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Conductor Jace Kaholokula Saplan will lead soloists Emily Vidler (soprano), Blythe Kelsey (mezzo soprano), Keith Wallace (tenor) and Christopher Kelsey (bass), the Na Wai Chamber Choir, the Hawai‘i Nui Chorale, and members of the Hawai‘i Symphony ­Orchestra, as they perform one of the best-known choral works in Western music.

    Conductor Jace Kaholokula Saplan will lead soloists Emily Vidler (soprano), Blythe Kelsey (mezzo soprano), Keith Wallace (tenor) and Christopher Kelsey (bass), the Na Wai Chamber Choir, the Hawai‘i Nui Chorale, and members of the Hawai‘i Symphony ­Orchestra, as they perform one of the best-known choral works in Western music.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 This year’s Kapolei City Lights party starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with a block party near Kapolei Hale.

    This year’s Kapolei City Lights party starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with a block party near Kapolei Hale.

The days are getting shorter and the excitement is mounting as the countdown to the holidays continues. Read more

